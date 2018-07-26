× RAGBRAI Riders Ready for Newton to Sigourney Route Thursday

NEWTON, Iowa – RAGBRAI riders leave Newton and head to Sigourney for day five of their journey across the state of Iowa.

Riders will bike 68.6 miles with a total of 2,719 to climb on Thursday’s ride.

The route goes through Reasnor, Sully, Lynville, Montezuma, Deep River, Keswick and Sigourney. Riders have the optional Karras Loop to New Sharon.

Sigourney has a population of 2,059 and will see seven times that amount of people Thursday during the ride.