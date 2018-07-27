Broadcast Journalist from Africa Takes Part in Young Leaders Initiative

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Drake University hosted 25 young leaders from Sub-Saharan African Countries this summer.

Rolande Aziaka is with the Mandela Washington Fellowship program, which is part of former President Obama's Young African Leaders Initiative. Rolande is a broadcast journalist from Togo, who started her own media company called Eco Conscience TV. Her goal is to empower women and be an advocate for vulnerable populations in her country.

“There are some villages that don't have clean water. There are some villages, their schools are not in good environment, so we show things and call the government to see,” Aziaka said.

The fellows are wrapping up classes at Drake University. On Sunday, they will join 700 young African leaders in Washington D.C. for a three-day summit before returning home to work on their leadership projects.