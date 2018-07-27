× Council Gives Approval to Build Behavioral Health Hospital in Clive

CLIVE, Iowa — Mercy Medical Center in Des Moines has been approved to build a new hospital.

Thursday, the State Health Facilities Council gave the green light for a 100-bed, free standing behavioral health hospital.

It will be built next to the Mercy West Clinic at 1500 Northwest 114th Street in Clive.

Plans for the $5.5 million project are expected to be finalized in the next few months, with construction starting in April.