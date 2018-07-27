× Family Safe After Early Morning Fire in West Des Moines

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa – A fire in West Des Moines early Friday morning caused major damage to a home and several vehicles, but the residents were able to get out safely.

According to the West Des Moines Fire Department, the call came in at 2:29 a.m. from someone driving on 28th Street who could see a fire a block away. When firefighters got in the area, they found the home at 1237 28th Place on fire. Flames had engulfed the garage and spread to the attached home.

A travel trailer alongside the garage and some vehicles in the driveway were also destroyed by fire.

Officials say the residents got out of the home before firefighters arrived after a man who uses a CPAP machine woke up when the fire caused the house to lose power.

A dog was still inside in a kennel, but firefighters were able to rescue it.

There was some minor heat-related damage to a neighbor’s home.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.