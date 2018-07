Please enable Javascript to watch this video

INDIANOLA, Iowa -- If you're heading south of the metro, be sure to look towards the sky.

The National Balloon Classic is now underway in Indianola. Nearly 100 hot air balloons will take off each day at 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m. Balloon pilots also compete for prizes.

The event features live music, balloon rides, and more activities for guests to enjoy. The classic runs through August 4th.