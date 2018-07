× Iowa Flood Damage Estimates

IOWA — Polk County suffered extensive flood damage earlier this month, but several other counties are also making millions of dollars in repairs.

New preliminary estimates show 31 counties suffered flood damage between June 6th and July 2nd. The dollar amount of damage tops $17 million, which is enough for Governor Reynolds to request a federal disaster declaration.

Polk County saw the worst of the damage, totaling nearly $6 million.