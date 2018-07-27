× Italian Festival Introduces Grape Stomping for the First Time

DES MOINES, Iowa – The Italian American Heritage Festival of Iowa is letting people grape stomp for the first time.

Teams of three will try stomp the most juice out in a given time. Each person will stomp in an individual basket.

The Italian Festival has other competitions and games like a meatball relay where you try to transport a meatball on a spoon through an obstacle course. People will wear a chef’s hat and apron.

The festival educates people on Italian American culture in Iowa, lets people try some of the culture’s classics like cannolis and different pastas and more.

Admission is free before 5:00 p.m. Children 12 and older will pay $5 to get in. The festival is open Friday July 27th from 11:00 a.m. to midnight and Saturday July 28th from 10:00 a.m. to midnight.

It is located at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines.