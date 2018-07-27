× Marshalltown is Well on Road to Recovery After Tornado

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa – A week after a tornado devastated Marshalltown, the city is making progress in its recovery.

Marshalltown’s hospital was damaged in the storm, forcing several nearby agencies to help evacuate patients. Unity Point Health re-opened the hospital Friday morning.

The cardiology clinic was destroyed in the tornado. It will be relocated to the main hospital campus and open on August 3rd.

In other parts of town, much of the tornado debris has been picked up and stacked on curbs waiting for it to be hauled away. Streets are back open, and the power outages have been reduced from thousands to fewer than 200.

The progress took the work of hundreds of volunteers and many tornado victims are still overwhelmed by the help.

“The outpouring, the help, the togetherness…it’s just, it’s Marshalltown, emotional sorry. I just feel so bad for everyone, but you pick up and you move on, you do what you gotta do,” said Kathy Jay of Marshalltown.

The Red Cross is still operating a relief center at Marshalltown’s high school. There, tornado victims can get financial help, health check-ups, tetanus shots, meals, and even cell phone chargers.

More than 300 people have visited the center in just the past two days.