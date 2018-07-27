× Ottumwa Mother Charged with First Degree Murder of Daughter

OTTUMWA, Iowa — A mother is charged with First Degree Murder in Ottuwma for the death of her five year old daughter.

Kelsie Thomas, 22, confessed to police on Thursday and was taken into custody. Her daughter, Cloe, died last week.

Police were called to a home in the 100 block of James Street in Ottumwa on Wednesday, July 19th on a report of an unresponsive child. The five-year-old girl was taken to Ottumwa Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

Police executed search warrants on Tuesday and Wednesday in the investigation. Police say on Thursday evening Kelsie Thomas admitted to them that she killed her daughter. She is in the Wapello County Jail being held without bond.

An autopsy was performed on Cloe’s body on July 23rd. Police say the results are still pending. They have not released her cause of death.