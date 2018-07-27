Robotic Exoskeleton Donation Helps Iowa Patient Walk After Stroke

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A new rehabilitation tool that looks like it's from the future will help some Iowa patients walk again.

A robotic exoskeleton was donated to Younker Rehabilitation on Friday. The device will help people who have had a stroke or spinal cord injury.

The Ekso GT is the first exoskeleton cleared by the FDA for use with stroke and spinal cord injuries. The suit helps patients move earlier, more frequently, and with more high intensity steps during their rehabilitation. The suit was donated by the organization Soldier Strong and the Iowa State Fraternal Order of Eagles.

Stroke patients are already using the exoskeleton in rehabilitation. Amy Stevens says each day she feels her legs getting stronger.

"When I'm in this, I feel like I can walk. I don't even know that I'm unable to. So it's really a good thing to have, it's like normal. Without this, when I walk with my cane, I can honestly feel that I have a crutch. You don't feel that in this," Stevens said.

This is the first exoskeleton to be used in rehabilitation in Iowa.