Sport Stacking Competition Brings Quick Hands and Friendly Faces to Des Moines

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Some of the fastest hands in the country are dueling over stacks of cups at the Iowa Events Center.

The competition began on Friday morning in the AAU Junior Olympic Games in Des Moines. The sport stacking competition is one of the biggest draws of the event. Stackers from 30 different states ranging in age from five to 66 are competing.

Some Iowa stackers say the competition is only half of the reason why they love the sport.

"It's been really fun. I got to see a lot of friends from across the U.S., and it's just really fun to finally see them," said Bondurant resident John Powers.

"It's a very friendly competition, lots of people patting each other on the back, saying, 'good job,' and lots of 'it'll be okay, you'll get it next time,'" said Max Bower of Spirit Lake.

The competition ends on Saturday. AAU Junior Olympic Events are also being held at Drake Stadium and the Wellmark YMCA in downtown Des Moines.