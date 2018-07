Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The state baseball championship games are set.

In class 4A, Urbandale beat Western Dubuque 7-3 to advance to the championship.

4-seed Valley led 4-1 in the 7th inning over Cedar Rapids Washington, but the Warriors scored 4 runs in the 7th thanks to numerous walks and wild pitches. Washington wins 5-4 and will play Urbandale in the title game.

In class 3A Harlan beat Waverly-Shell Rock 7-6. Th Cyclones will face Assumption for the championship.