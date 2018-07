Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PELLA -- A group of Pella residents had a reason to celebrate on Thursday, one week after being hit by a tornado.

Vermeer in Pella marked one week after the storm by shipping out its first order since the storm hit. The company's machines were sent out for delivery on Thursday.

Officials say 73% of Vermeer's staff is already back at work after the EF3 tornado ripped through the facility last week.