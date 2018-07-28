× 18-Year-Old Dies Trying to Drive Around Railroad Crossing Gates

HENRY COUNTY, Iowa — One person has died after a vehicle collided with a train in Henry County.

The Iowa State Patrol says just after 1 a.m. on Saturday, 18-year-old Lydia Johnson of Brighton was traveling northbound on N. Iris Street at the intersection with the BNSF railroad crossing. The gates were down and lights were flashing to indicate that a train was approaching, but the crash report states Johnson attempted to drive around the gates and was struck by the train.

Johnson died as a result of the collision.

The crash remains under investigation.