Crane Operator Killed in Wind Farm Construction Accident

POWESHIEK COUNTY, Iowa — An accident at an Iowa wind farm has left one person dead.

A spokesperson for Blattner Energy–the contracted company building wind turbines for MidAmerican Energy at the North English wind farm in Poweshiek County–confirms a crane operator died as a result of an accident at a construction site. The specifics of the accident, including the cause, are currently unknown.

Blattner Energy is cooperating with the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office and OSHA in this investigation.