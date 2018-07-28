× Hit and Run Leaves Bicyclist Dead, Police Searching for Driver

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police are investigating a fatal hit and run involving an SUV and bicycle.

The crash took place just before 1 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Martin Luther King Parkway and Woodland Avenue. Officials say evidence shows a red SUV had the right of way heading southbound when a 56-year-old bicyclist crossed into the intersection traveling westbound during a red light. The SUV struck the bicyclist, who was transported to Iowa Methodist Medical Center, where he later died.

The driver of the SUV left the scene before police arrived, driving southbound on MLK Parkway. Investigators are now asking for information regarding the vehicle, which they say is a newer model, full-size, that likely has front-end driver’s side damage and windshield damage.

Anyone with information–including witnesses at the scene–is asked to contact the Des Moines Police Department Traffic Unit at 515-271-4650 or the Des Moines Police Department Communication Center at 515-283-4811.