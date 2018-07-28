Number of Missing Juveniles in Iowa Not Spiking, DCI Says

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- The quest to find Mollie Tibbetts, the 20-year-old who was reported missing in the town of Brooklyn, has brought attention to the hundreds of other missing Iowans.

More than 400 people are currently listed on the Missing Person Information Clearinghouse, and approximately half of those are children. However, the Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says the state is not seeing a spike in missing kids.

An average of 12 juveniles are added to the clearinghouse daily, but many are runaways who typically return home or are brought home within 24 hours.