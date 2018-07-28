× Reward Offered for Information About Mollie Tibbetts’ Disappearance

BROOKLYN, Iowa — A reward is now being offered in hopes of gaining more information about the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was reported missing last week in the town of Brooklyn.

As the search continues, T.I.P Rural Electric Cooperative in Brooklyn and Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa are offering a combined $2,000 reward for information that either leads to the discovery of Tibbetts or assists in arrest or conviction in the case.

The VP of Public Relations for Crime Stoppers said the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office has been receiving tips, but officials are still encouraging anyone with information to come forward. Members of the public can remain anonymous and still receive the reward if they qualify. To share information, call the anonymous hotline at 800-452-1111 or 515-223-1400, or submit a tip online at www.crimestopperofcentraliowa.com.