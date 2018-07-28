Riders Wrap Up RAGBRAI 2018 With Dip in Mississippi

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DAVENPORT, Iowa -- Saturday marked the last day of this RAGBRAI 2018.

The race came to an end when riders dipped their bikes into the Mississippi River in Davenport. The entire trip was nearly 500 miles across the state.

Some people were riding alone, others in groups, and many riding for a cause--and most say it's been a wonderful experience.

"It's amazing, the atmosphere here is really cool, it's just a good sense of accomplishment that you actually rode that far and were able to get something done like that, it's a neat experience," said rider Nick Wetzel.

The search for Mollie Tibbetts, who went missing in Brooklyn, Iowa, last week, also made its way to the RAGBRAI route. A father and son duo from Tibbetts' hometown wore shirts with her picture and information during the seven-day race.

More riders will be finishing up their trips on Saturday evening.