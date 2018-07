Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES - The Urbandale J-Hawks capped off a great season Saturday night with a 3-0 win over Cedar Rapids Washington in the 4A championship. Luke Llewellyn pitched a complete game shutout.

The J-Hawks win their first title in 11 years, 3rd in school history.

Davenport Assumption rolled in the 3A championship, 11-1 over Harlan.

Centerville won its first title in 10 years, topping Iowa City Regina in the 2A championship, 4-3.

Newman Catholic won the 1A title over Lisbon.