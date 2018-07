Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- A vigil for Mollie Tibbetts and other missing Iowans will take place next week.

According to the Des Moines Register, the Family and Children's Council of Black Hawk County will host the event. The vigil will begin at 7 p.m. at the Riverloop Amphitheater and Expo Plaza in Waterloo on August 1st.

State representatives and law enforcement officials are expected to attend.