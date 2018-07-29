× At Least 3 Dead, 7 Injured in New Orleans Shooting

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — A manhunt is underway for two suspects accused of killing three people and injuring seven others in New Orleans, the city’s police chief said.

The suspects, who police say were wearing hoodies, fired a long rifle and a handgun Saturday night into a crowd outside a business three miles from the French Quarter.

Police Chief Michael Harrison said the suspects approached the victims from behind and fired multiple rounds “indiscriminately.”

“This is an extremely tragic incident,” he told reporters.

Two men and a woman died at the scene, and several others were injured. The injured — five men and two women — were taken to several hospitals in the area, police said. One victim was in critical condition Sunday morning.

Police asked the community to share any information they may have about the shooting.

“This was a large crowd and we know that people saw something, heard something,” Harrison said. “We need them to know that they can trust us and come to us.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said in a statement that authorities will focus “every resource necessary to ending this horror and seeing justice done.”

“There is no place in New Orleans for this kind of violence. I speak for everyone in our city when I say we are disgusted, we are infuriated, and we have had more than enough,” Cantrell said. “Three more lives — gone. It has to end. This happened near my neighborhood, on the edge of Broadmoor. It’s unacceptable anywhere.”