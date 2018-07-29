× Police Searching for Sexual Assault Suspect

DES MOINES, Iowa — Police are looking for a man they believe tried to sexually assault a gas station clerk early Sunday morning.

The incident happened at the QuikTrip at SW 9th and Army Post Road at approximately 3:30 a.m. According to police, a man tried grabbing the clerk as she was stocking shelves. He forced her to the ground and attempted to sexually assault her. When the woman resisted, the suspect fled the store.

Police are working with the gas station to gather surveillance video.