Ankeny Police Seek Man Who Followed, Chased Girl

ANKENY, Iowa — Ankeny police are on the lookout for a suspicious man who chased a girl while she was walking her dog Friday night.

According to the Des Moines Register, it happened on the northeast side of town around 7:00 p.m.

Officers told the Register that a white male with a mustache and beard, who was driving a black SUV, approached a girl and at one point got out of his car and followed her.

Once the girl started running, the man chased her for a short time before stopping.

Ankeny police are still looking for the man.