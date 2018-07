Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- The Iowa State Fair doesn't start for another nine days, but the lines to get in are already forming.

The annual running of the campers will happen this week at the fairgrounds. Hundreds of camping sites around the fairgrounds are available on a first come, first served basis. Dozens of RV owners started lining up last week to be first in line for the big rush this Thursday.

The 2018 Iowa State Fair begins on August 9th.