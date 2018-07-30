× Competition in Full Swing at National Balloon Classic

INDIANOLA, Iowa – Pilots from across the country compete in the 2018 National Balloon Classic.

Hot air balloon competitions are judged based on accuracy, rather than speed. Each morning at 6:00 a.m. pilots receive different tasks for the day’s competition. One includes dropping a marker on a target — the closer the marker to the target the more points the pilot receives.

Pilots compete during the morning competition for points, determining the National Balloon Classic Champion and North Central Regional Champion.

Balloons go up at approximately 6:30 a.m. and 6:30 p.m., weather permitting.

Morning admission is free, while evening admission is five dollars for ages six and up.

You can find the National Balloon classic at 15335 Jewell Street, Indianola until August fourth.