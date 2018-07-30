× Coroner’s Report: Five-Year-Old Cloe Chandler Died from ‘Strangulation’

OTTUMWA, Iowa — Five-year-old Cloe Chandler was strangled to death in an Ottumwa home, according to the State Medical Examiner’s office.

On Monday the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner posted this message on online:

“An autopsy was performed at the Iowa Office of the State Medical Examiner on the body of Cloe Chandler on July 23, 2018, by Michele Catellier, M.D., who determined the cause of death to be Ligature Strangulation. The manner of death will be certified as Homicide.”

Cloe Chandler was found unresponsive in a home on North James Street in Ottumwa on July 19th. She was pronounced dead at a nearby hospital.

Four days after her death an autopsy was performed by the State Medical Examiner’s Office. On Thursday, Cloe’s mother, Kelsie Thomas, was arrested and charged with First Degree Murder.