Evansdale Woman Says Cremation Company Lost Her Husband’s Body

EVANSDALE, Iowa -- An Evansdale woman claims an online cremation provider "lost her husband's body" and "held his ashes for ransom"--and this isn't the first time someone has complained about the online company.

Cornelia Butterfield says her husband Ray died a few weeks ago from terminal cancer. After his passing, she contacted the online site Heritage Cremation Provider. Butterfield says the bill to get her husband cremated was initially quoted at one price, but later spiked with additional charges. The woman says this wasn't even the worst part.

"So now I contact the company to find out where my husband's body is so they could pull it back. They didn't know. They did not know where my husband's body was. I was like, you've got to know where my husband's body is. Oh we don't have the records in front of us right now, and a million excuses," Butterfield said.

There is a long list of complaints from other people on the Better Business Bureau about this online site, and some stories are very similar to Butterfield's. The company could not be reached for comment.