Iowa-Favorite ‘Padiddle’ Added to ‘Words with Friends’ Social Dictionary

DES MOINES, Iowa — A slang word popular in Iowa will now be able to help score players points in an online game.

“Words with Friends” has added several new regional words to its Social Dictionary – including “padiddle” from Iowa.

The word refers to a charming, but somewhat violent, game where one shouts “padiddle” when they spot a car with only one working headlight. Whoever shouts it first earns the right to hit the other occupants of the vehicle.

If you haven’t been punched in the arm once or twice during a game of “padiddle” – are you a true Iowan?

Take a look at the complete list of new regional words added to the “Words with Friends” Social Dictionary:

Hella (California) Informal adverb: Extremely (used for emphasis)

Hotdish (Minnesota) Informal noun: is a casserole which typically contains a starch, a meat, and a canned or frozen vegetable mixed with canned soup.

Padiddle (Iowa) Informal noun: an exclamation shouted in a game by the first of a group of people who spots a motor vehicle with only one working headlight, this person being entitled variously to hit the others.

Cattywampus (Arkansas) Informal adjective: askew; awry. positioned diagonally; cater-cornered.

Whoopensocker (Wisconsin) Informal noun: anything extraordinary of its kind—from a sweet dance to a knee-melting kiss.

Creemee (Vermont) Informal noun: a creemee is the simple union of soft-serve ice cream and maple sugar and/or maple syrup.

Ristra (New Mexico) Informal noun: a string of dried chilies, garlic, or other foodstuffs.



Schmear (New York) Informal noun: a dab, as of cream cheese, spread on a roll, bagel, or the like; a number of related things, ideas, etc., resulting in a unified appearance, attitude, plan, or the like.

Envie (Louisiana) Informal noun: meaning a hunger or longing to eat something, and it’s impossible to visit.

Klick (Ontario) Informal noun: a kilometre. Mainly used in CA and the US military.

