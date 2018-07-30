× Lennox Donating $500k for Marshalltown Recovery Efforts

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa — After an EF3 tornado ripped through Marshalltown earlier this month, homes and businesses across the area were destroyed.

The Lennox plant in the town sustained extensive damage, but company officials announced plans to rebuild.

On Monday, the company released another statement saying it will donate $500,000 to charities in the area to help with recovery efforts throughout the community. The donation “includes the company’s commitment to match charitable contributions to the Marshalltown Area United Way made by its employees, retirees, dealers, and suppliers.”

Lennox President and CEO Doug Young said the company is “very proud to call Marshalltown home and…committed to getting Marshalltown back on its feet as quickly as possible.”