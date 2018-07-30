× Man Turns Himself In to Pella Police After Being Caught on Camera Taking Teens’ Pics

PELLA, Iowa – Pella police say a man they had been seeking, who was caught on surveillance video taking pictures of young women jogging last Friday, has come forward.

Police Chief Robert Bokinsky tells Channel 13 the man contacted police due to pressure on social media. The man’s name is not being released but police confirm he is in his 30s and is a Des Moines metro resident.

The man was spotted on surveillance video from West End Auto Body Shop, parking his car for a short time and snapping photos with a digital camera of high school-aged girls jogging.

The police department posted about the incident on its Facebook page Friday evening.

No charges have been filed yet, but police have interviewed him and are working to determine whether his story can be verified.

Police say, out of abundance of caution, they have shared information about this case with investigators in Poweshiek County who are investigating the disappearance of Mollie Tibbetts.