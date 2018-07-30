× North America Trade Deal Talks Restart

Renegotiations on the North American Free Trade Agreement are restarting.

The Mexican negotiating team is back in Washington after talks stalled two months ago.

The Mexican Economy Minister will meet with U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer for the first time since the Mexican presidential elections.

Iowa Senator Chuck Grassley says talks seem to be going well, which is good considering the trade dispute with China.

Grassley says, “They think they’re making real progress on agreements with Mexico. That will help relieve some of this anxiety farmers have. It’s not probably as important as the overall thing is with China and soybeans but Mexico is very important for corn.”

Mexico and Canada say they will not go along with a NAFTA renegotiation that splits into two bilateral deals with the U.S. in spite of President Trump’s repeated comments that the U.S. could reach a deal with Mexico first.