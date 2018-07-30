× Police Arrest Suspect in Attempted Sexual Assault at Metro QuikTrip

DES MOINES, Iowa — Des Moines police have made an arrest in connection to an attempted sexual assault that took place on Sunday morning.

Officials say a man tried grabbing a store clerk at the QuikTrip located at SW 9th and Army Post Road at approximately 3 a.m. The suspect forced the victim to the ground as she was stocking shelves and allegedly attempted to sexually assault her. The woman fought back and the suspect fled the scene.

On Monday afternoon, police confirmed 24-year-old Gerald Miller of Des Moines has been arrested and charged with second degree sexual abuse in connection to the incident. Miller will be booked into the Polk County Jail.