Polk County Sheriff’s Office Establishes Website for Gun Sellers to Check Status of Permits

POLK COUNTY, Iowa -- On Monday, the Polk County Sheriff's Department launched a website it says will allow private gun sellers to check the status of a potential buyer's gun permit.

Sellers can search a buyer's permit number and will be told whether it is valid or invalid. That is the only information on the website.

Sheriff's deputies hope it helps keep guns out of the hands of those going around the law to buy them.

Click here for a link to the website and instruction on how to access the information.