Samaritan’s Purse Organizing Volunteers for Marshalltown Cleanup

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa -- Residents in Marshalltown are now getting tornado recovery help from the international disaster relief agency Samaritan’s Purse. The agency is a Christian Ministry launched originally by the late Billy Graham.

The group clears trees, puts tarps on roofs, and also listen to homeowners' stories and prays with them. Samaritan's Purse has seen 265 individual volunteers, and has completed around 72 requests for help, with a total of 132 on the list. The work may end by this weekend, depending on how many additional requests for help are received.

Anyone who wants to volunteer is asked to call the Evangelical Free Church at 641-931-6048.

Safety training for volunteers takes place at 7:30 a.m. and at 12:30 p.m. each day.