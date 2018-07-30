× School Supplies Headed to Marshalltown From Miles Away, Money Is Town’s Greatest Need

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa–Monday morning brought dozens more bags of crayons, folders and other assorted school supplies to Marshalltown Community School District’s Central Office. “It’s been awesome!” said Communications Director Andrew Potter, as he looked over the donations that will soon overflow a storage closet that now holds them.

That closet won’t be nearly big enough by week’s end. There has already been an outpouring of support with promises of much more, as Marshalltown tries to recover from a tornado July 19th that destroyed or damaged dozens of buildings across town, including a few schools.

Potter said he expects big donations of school supplies from other districts like Southeast Polk and an even bigger one from a Marshalltown graduate. “A person from Raytown, Missouri,” Potters said, “She’s a 1984 Marshalltown High School graduate. She said she has 200 school supply kits.”

Potter expects them later in the week to show up in a U-Haul. “From this tragedy, there’s a lot of good that’s coming from it,” he said.

But Mayor Joel Greer, who is admittedly overwhelmed by the generosity, said the town’s greatest need remains, “Money.”

Several funds will help businesses and families rebuild or relocate. The need will easily reach the millions of dollars and the mayor doesn’t know yet how much insurance and the federal government will cover.

