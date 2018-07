Please enable Javascript to watch this video

IOWA -- Starting on Tuesday, smokers who live in public housing will have to go outside for a cigarette.

A new nationwide policy requires smokers to be 25 feet away from public housing. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development announced the change in November of 2016. Officials say the new rule is to help stop people from being exposed to secondhand smoke.

The new policy only applies to all lit tobacco products and does not include e-cigarettes.