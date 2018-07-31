× I-235 Speed Cameras Issue Thousands of Citations in First Month

DES MOINES, Iowa – Thousands of citations were issued in the month since the I-235 speed cameras turn on.

According to Des Moines Police Sergeant Paul Parizek over 7,000 citations have been issued.

“That is kind of surprising, particularly considering the amount of attention that this topic got,” Parizek said.

The Iowa Supreme Court ruled back in April that the city of Des Moines is allowed to use the traffic cameras on Interstate 235 eastbound near 56th Street and Polk Boulevard.

Four traffic cameras were turned back on after being turned off for a year.

“What people don’t understand about the safety thing is that accidents did go up in the year that it was off. It wasn’t a dramatic increase, it was an increase enough that we know that people sped up and there were more crashes,” Parizek said.

The camera will ticket a driver going 11 miles per hour over the 60 mile per hour speed limit.

“It’s about safety. It’s about modifying people’s behavior. Getting them to slow down, and if you can change their behavior on the freeway you are going to change their behavior in the neighborhoods around our residential streets,” Parizek said.

Parizek said the money generated from the tickets funds a grant that keeps nine police officers on the streets and in the neighborhoods.

There are signs located on I-235 East notifying people of the traffic camera.

Tickets range from $65 to $80 depending how fast a person is driving.