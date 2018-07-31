Investigators Release Few Details About Mollie Tibbetts

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MONTEZUMA, Iowa -- The Division of Criminal investigation says for now, it's keeping the information of a missing University of Iowa student sealed.

Investigators held a press conference on Tuesday, announcing their confidence in their timeline of when 20-year-old Mollie Tibbetts disappeared. They say Tibbetts was last seen jogging in Brooklyn around 7:30 p.m. on the evening of July 18th, but they would not release additional details.

“We don’t know where Mollie is right now, and I’m not going to draw any conclusions about the circumstances of her disappearance other than it is not consistent with her past,” says Kevin Winker, Director of Investigation Operations for the Department of Public Safety.

It is still unclear whether investigators believe Tibbetts disappeared while she running or after she returned to her boyfriend’s house, where she was dog-sitting. Investigators are now turning to technology for answers. Winker says agents are looking into Tibbetts' social media accounts, computer, and FitBit; however, they are not planning to release their findings or conclusions of the data at this time.

Investigators say they are not yet ruling out any causes for Tibbetts' disappearance. Her brothers and boyfriend have been formally cleared as suspects, but Winker would not disclose whether investigators are looking into a possible person of interest.

A $2,000 reward is available for anyone who offers information about Tibbetts that leads to a discovery or an arrest. Investigators struggled to answer whether the public is in danger, but say the girl’s disappearance is a good reminder for safety practices.

“I would encourage everybody to take standard precautions and I would encourage everyone to do that in their normal life, not just after something like this occurs. Everyone needs to be cognizant of their surroundings,” Winker says.

Tibbetts' family attended the press conference but declined to speak about the investigation. Another press conference is scheduled for Friday, at which time officials will release any new information or updates in the case.