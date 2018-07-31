× Iowa Mother Found Guilty of Child Endangerment Resulting in Death

MILLS COUNTY, Iowa — A southwestern Iowa mother accused of giving her 8-year-old daughter fatal amounts of an antidepressant drug was found guilty of child endangerment resulting in death Monday.

Misty Frazier was found not guilty for a second degree murder charge in the case.

Frazier gave her daughter the antidepressant amitriptyline, commonly sold under the brand name Elavil, in October of 2016. An autopsy showed that the girl had toxic levels of the antidepressant in her system.

Frazier’s sentencing is set for August 23.