Kirk Ferentz Suspends Tristan Wirfs One Game After OWI Arrest

IOWA CITY, Iowa — Starting offensive lineman Tristan Wirfs will miss playing time after being arrested for DUI.

Wirfs was arrested early Sunday morning in Iowa and charged with OWI. According to a police report he was riding a motorcycle with two passengers on a dead end street.

On Tuesday Iowa Hawkeye Head Football Coach Kirk Ferentz released this statement:

“Consistent with our team policy, Tristan Wirfs will serve a one-game suspension for his arrest for driving under the influence.

It is always disappointing when student-athletes make decisions that are against the law and/or inconsistent with the University of Iowa’s code of conduct or team policies.

Within one week, two of our players were arrested on alcohol-related charges. As a veteran football coach and parent, I understand firsthand the personal pain and public humiliation that comes with making such decisions. While these players are college students first, they are held to a much higher standard because of the privilege and responsibility that comes with being a member of the Iowa football program.

Any player in violation of team rules or the university code of conduct is subjected to a variety of penalties. My philosophy and practice is consistent, and that is to hold players accountable – – no matter their position on the depth chart. However, I hold senior members of the team to a higher standard because they know and understand the expectations.

These situations can be defining moments for all students. It is my responsibility to hold our players accountable and help them learn and succeed. My goal is to develop a winning culture that translates into championship seasons and players who are successful in life.”