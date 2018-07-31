× Local Couple Runs Wine Business Out of Old Volkswagen

WINDSOR HEIGHTS, Iowa — A local couple is making a business out of a repurposed 1968 Volkswagen bus. They got the idea to run a wine bar out of the Volkswagen after seeing it done on the west coast.

“We had seen this in Portland and thought there is nothing like this in Iowa,” Wine Wagen Co-Owner Darron Fife said. “There are options like this for beer but not anything really for wine.”

The “Wine Wagen” serves 14 different kinds of wines and 7 different local beers at events, festivals and private parties.

Darron Fife and his wife Dina both work full-time jobs and run the Wine Wagen on the side, the couple took a year to repurpose and finish the van.

You can see the van this Tuesday night at “Night in the Heights” a local block party with food, music and now wine. It is located in Colby Park in Windsor Heights and goes from 6 to 8 P.M.