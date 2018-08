Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Former Cyclone basketball star Georges Niang loves Ames. It's his home away from home.

The Utah Jazz forward returned to Ames this week for a golf outing fundraiser, and Niang's annual basketball camp for kids.

Niang and Lyndsey Fennelly helped raise more than $35,000 for the Mary Greeley Medical Center Youth Behavioral Unit.