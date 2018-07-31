× Police Identify Last Known Driver of SUV Involved in Deadly Bicycle Crash

DES MOINES, Iowa – Police are seeking a man they say could have been driving an SUV that struck and killed a bicyclist this weekend in Des Moines.

Police are asking for help to find Anthony J. McGilvrey. Police say he is the last known driver of the vehicle they believe was involved the in the accident that killed 56 year old Des Moines resident Darrel Ford early Saturday morning.

Witness statements and tips have led to the identification of the vehicle – a ruby red 2018 Ford Edge. Police say the vehicle was a rental from a dealership and had a dealer license plate on the back and a Noble Ford paper plate on the front.

The vehicle likely had front end and windshield damage from the crash.

If you have any information on McGilvrey’s location contact police – as they believe he has critical information regarding the investigation.

McGilvrey and the vehicle have been spotted in the western suburbs as recently as Monday afternoon.

You can also provide a tip to CrimeStoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.