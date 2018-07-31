Private Detective Sees Pros and Cons Coming From Tight-Lipped Tibbetts Search

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Days have turned into almost two weeks in the search for Mollie Tibbetts.

"Twenty-four to 48 hours is a the really critical time, and we are way past that," said Craig Brooks, a former Polk County Sheriff's Office employee and former Baxter Chief of Police.

Local, state, and federal agencies continue to piece together a timeline on the 20-year-old University of Iowa student's disappearance while jogging in Brooklyn, but they remain tight-lipped on the case. Brooks, now a licensed private detective for the past 20 years, says that could be a positive.

"It is very surprising to me about the FBI. It doesn't just come in and start investigating something like this. They have something, and I know the family is upset because they won't share it with them, but they have to keep this quiet to save the integrity of this case."

With a population of about 1,400, it is not the size of Brooklyn that would worry detective Brooks, but the proximity of the town to Interstate 80 just two miles south. He said, "A pretty girl like Mollie, 5'2" 120 jogging? People get off that interstate, it really scares me. With the sex trafficking going on today."

Countless posters have spread not only throughout the state, but across the country and worldwide with Mollie's picture and information. Brooks believes the small community's love for Mollie will also impact the search positively.

"Mollie's parents, Rob is doing a great job keeping the fire going. That gives the investigators more push," he said.

Tips have rolled in but seem to be leading nowhere. Investigators have even offered a $2,000 reward for information that helps investigators find Mollie or make an arrest. Brooks says one small tweak could make all the difference.

"People aren't going to talk for $2,000 dollars," he said. "Ten-thousand dollars, someone is going to talk. Let's get that money raised up."