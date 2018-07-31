Unofficial Results Show Tom Brown as Winner of Madrid Mayoral Election

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MADRID, Iowa -- Madrid residents headed to the polls on Tuesday for the city's first special election in more than 20 years.

Unofficial results show Tom Brown has now been elected as the city's new mayor.

The mayoral election is expected to have an impact on the fate of the city's police chief, Rick Tasler, who is named in two federal lawsuits alleging excessive use of force. The city settled one for $50,000 and the other is still in litigation.

Interim Mayor Kurt Kruse tried and failed to have Tasler fired last week, and had vowed to do it again if he remained mayor. However, he will no longer have that opportunity.

Brown now says he will work with all parties involved to determine the best plan of action for the future of the police department.