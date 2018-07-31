Vacation Spent With a Different View of RAGBRAI

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ONAWA, Iowa-Plans this year on my summer vacation to ride RAGBRAI did not quite pan out.

Instead, I accepted a chance to be the driver to support a small team of RAGBRAI riders making their way across the state. Seems I didn’t get many miles in training this year, so this seemed like a good idea.

A support driver can mean a lot of different things. Starting off with hauling everything to the start site, then on to the noon and overnight stops. My job was simple, leave in the morning, go to the night time campground.

My first day I learned not to delay too much. Two riders beat me to the camp, though I did take a long.We camped at Yellow Smoke Park, run by the Crawford County Conservation Board, a lovely park with a little beach and cool water, along with showers.

In Jefferson watched a rider from Austin Texas who had an injured leg take a spin on a wheel chair bike combination, demonstrated at All Ability Cycles there. The skies opened up for around 5 minutes of downpour, while I was on my bike tooling around town. At least the little shower did not get my tent wet at the camp.

Driving on towards Newton, I was ready to set up a nice camp at the Izaak Walton League. Guys on my team were concerned over a forcast for storms, so we headed to a house with beds and warm food, near Marshalltown.

On the way to Sigourney, I was able to roll into town around noon. Was surprised at all the bikes already rolling into town.The people had left Newton around 5:30 am.

On our last day, driving toward Kalona, I took a back road shortcut. Found St. Michael’s Catholic Church. It ceased being a Parish in 1996, but is maintained by a a Friends Group which sees several events booked here each year.

Our team said Goodbye to RAGBRAI in Kalona, skipping Iowa City and Davenport, and getting home a little earlier than planned.