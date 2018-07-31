× Work Continues to Re-Open Recreation Areas as Saylorville Lake Levels Drop

SAYLORVILLE LAKE, Iowa — The water level at Saylorville Lake continues to decrease after near-record flooding earlier this month.

The Army Corps of Engineers says many closures remain and boaters who wish to use the lake will likely have to deal with long lines to launch their crafts. Lakeview High Water and Cherry Glen High Water boat ramps are currently the only ramps open.

The Corps says closures remain for: Cherry Glen Lower Boat Ramp, Lakeview Main Boat Ramp, Lincoln Access Ramp, Sandpiper Ramp, Sandpiper Beach, Oak Grove Beach, Corydon Drive, Gate Tower Road, and NW Jester Park Drive.

Work to open up more recreation areas will continue as the lake level decreases. Debris will have to be cleared and facilities will have to be cleaned and maintenance done to make sure everything is in working order.