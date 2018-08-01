Des Moines Police Say Results of Wednesday Pursuit Worth the Risk

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

DES MOINES, Iowa -- Two men are in custody following police pursuits by vehicle and foot on Wednesday afternoon.

Undercover officers with the Des Moines Police Department called for assistance from patrol officers after witnessing "narcotics activity" around 2:00pm on Wednesday. The patrol officers attempted to stop a suspect vehicle, but the driver took off. Police were lead on a pursuit through the Drake neighborhood. The suspects crashed into other vehicles twice during the pursuit before stopping near 21st and Clark Streets. Two men took off on foot from the vehicle but were arrested by officers. Police believe the men were driving a stolen car.

Police say there are a lot of factors that figure in to the decision about whether or not to chase a suspect. In this case investigators knew the suspects and their history and felt it was worth the risk. "This behavior was not going to stop," said Sergeant Paul Parizek, "Those are kind of the decisions that we make in progress as these things are going. You have to weigh the risks versus the rewards. Sometimes there is a greater risk but today it was worth it getting these folks off the street."

The suspects names have not been released. No injuries were reported in either crash that happened during the chase.