× Details on How to Contribute to Mollie Tibbetts Reward Fund to be Released Thursday

DES MOINES, Iowa – A news conference is being held Thursday to announce details on how people can contribute to the reward fund for information that leads to finding Mollie Tibbetts.

The 20-year-old University of Iowa student was last seen on July 18th around 7:30 p.m. while she was jogging in Brooklyn. She was reported missing the next day after she did not show up for work.

Investigators have not released whether they think Tibbetts disappeared while running or after she returned to her boyfriend’s home, where she was dogsitting. They did say her boyfriend and her brothers have been formally cleared as suspects.

Greg Willey with Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa says the organization will announce Thursday how contributions can be made to a reward fund for information about Tibbetts that leads to her discovery or an arrest in the case. Willey says several details still need to be worked out before the announcement can be made.

Late Wednesday morning, a link to a downloadable form to fill out and an address to send the form and a check was posted to the Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa website. More details about other ways to donate are expected to be announced during Thursday’s news conference.

The current reward in the case is $2,000.

If you have any information that can help bring Mollie home, please call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-5679 or Crime Stoppers of Central Iowa at 515-223-1400.